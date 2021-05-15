India will have 51.6 cr Covid vaccine doses by July: Health minister

States were advised to ensure complete utilization of available vaccination slots for 45+ age-group/HCW/FLW with awareness campaigns for conveying the importance of completing the second dose of vaccine. It was reiterated that States need to focus on reduction of vaccine wastage as that will be factored in subsequent allocations to that State. States were advised to constitute a 2/3-member team at State level on the lines of the dedicated team at Union Health Ministry to regularly coordinate with manufacturers for timely supplies of vaccine through ‘Other than Govt. of India channel’ and also to coordinate with Pvt. Hospitals for their procurement. The Union Health Ministry has already shared the list of Pvt. Hospital along with doses contracted and supplied with State/UTs.

