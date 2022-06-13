India will have first hypersonic missile soon: BrahMos CEO4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 02:15 PM IST
India will have its first hypersonic missile in five to six years, said BrahMos Aerospace.
India will have its first hypersonic missiles in five to six years, according to the India-Russia defence joint venture BrahMos Aerospace. BrahMos Aerospace began the 'Silver Jubilee Year' celebrations (2022-2023) on June 13, coinciding with India's 75th anniversary of independence, to commemorate the incredible journey of one of India's most successful, cutting-edge military partnership programmes, which has produced the world's best, fastest, and most powerful modern precision strike weapon, the BrahMos.