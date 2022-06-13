India will have first hypersonic missile soon: BrahMos CEO

"BrahMos Aerospace is capable of making hypersonic missiles. In five to six years, we will be able to have our first hypersonic missile by BrahMos," said Atul Rane, CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace. Rane was speaking at a ceremony to mark the start of India's 'Silver Jubilee Year' celebration (1998-2023), which will commemorate one of the country's most successful, cutting-edge military partnership programmes, which has produced the world's best, fastest, and most powerful modern precision strike weapon, the BrahMos.