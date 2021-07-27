Affirming that India will have more than 500 million covid-19 vaccine doses available by the end of July, the union health ministry on Tuesday said consumption of all these doses is uncertain.

“A total of more than 516 million vaccine doses will indeed be supplied from Jan 2021 to 31st July 2021, union health ministry said in a statement.

Vaccine doses are supplied to the States/UTs as per advance allocation and advance information to them. “Vaccines are supplied in various schedules throughout a month. Therefore, availability of 516 million doses till end of a particular month does not mean that every dose supplied till that month is going to be consumed/ administered," the government said in a statement.

There would be supplies in pipeline, which should be available for next few days till the next supplies of vaccine doses materialize in a particular State/District/Sub District to keep vaccination going on, the government said.

As on date, a cumulative total of 457 million doses have been supplied to the States/ UTs from January 2021 till date and an additional 60.3 million doses are expected to be supplied by 31st July. This will amount to a total of 517 million doses supplied from January 2021 to 31st July 2021.

“It should be appreciated that India has crossed the landmark of 440 million (44.19 crore) doses administered, which is the largest numbers achieved in the world and has been done at quite a brisk pace too. Out of these 9.60 crore are cases where both the doses have been administered," the union health ministry said in a statement.

A total of 11.97 crore doses was administered in June 2021. Similarly, for month of July 2021 (as on 26th July), a total of 10.62 crore doses have already been administered.

The government in a separate statement said that more than 45.73 crore (45,73,30,110) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 24,11,000 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 43,80,46,844 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today), the health ministry said adding that more than 2.28 Crores (2,28,27,959) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

