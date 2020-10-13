Home >News >India >India will have more than one Covid-19 vaccine by early next year: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

India will have more than one Covid-19 vaccine by early next year: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 10:43 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source,' Harsh Vardhan
  • Covid-19 vaccines currently in trial in India are 2 dose and 3 dose vaccines

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that India will have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus from maybe more than one source by early next year. He made this statement during a meeting with Group of Ministers. "We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," News agency ANI tweeted quoting Harsh Vardhan.

With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 71,75,881 today, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry. The coronavirus count includes 8,38,729 active cases, and 62,27,296 cured and discharged or migrated cases.Further, with 706 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,09,856 in the country.

On Sunday, Harsh Vardhan had warned the people of the country to stay away from large congregations and follow the guidelines issued by the government regarding precautions in view of the upcoming festival season.

Speaking at his 'Sunday Samvaad' programme, he said the possibility of increased novel coronavirus transmission during winters as it is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather.

2 dose and 3 dose vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines currently in trial in India are 2 dose and 3 dose vaccines. Vaccine by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech require 2 Doses while the Cadila Healthcare vaccine requires 3 Doses. For other vaccines in preclinical stages, the dosing is being tested.

Covid-19 vaccines in trial in India

Currently, two indigenously-developed vaccine candidates, one by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the other by Zydus Cadila Ltd, are in phase 2 of the human clinical trials.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate also, is conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the candidate in India.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The minister had earlier said that a Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021. (AFP)

Covid-19 vaccines under different trial stages in India: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 12 Oct 2020
To date, more than 37 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide. (AP)

WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

Coronavirus created in a govt lab in Wuhan: Whistleblower Chinese scientist

1 min read . 14 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout