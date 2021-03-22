India will have to leapfrog every major economy to reach net zero by 2050

“Nothing is impossible," said Chaturvedi. “But we should know what is the level of effort it will take." His calculations show that, in a high economic growth scenario, India’s effort to decarbonize by 2050 will be six times greater than what it would take China to get there by 2060. Every other large country will have an easier time getting to net zero than China, meaning India would have to leapfrog every major economy to achieve the goal.