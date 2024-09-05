‘India will increase pace and scale of infrastructure…’: Glimpses of PM Modi’s Singapore visit — Check photos

During a two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi and Singapore's leaders elevated bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, signing four MoUs, including semiconductor cooperation. They discussed collaboration in technology, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.

Published5 Sep 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed back to India on Thursday evening after an ‘outcome oriented visit to Singapore’. The countries signed agreements to cultivate talent in chip design and manufacturing and facilitate Singaporean tech investment in India during the two-day trip. Modi also held meetings with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Lawrence Wong held productive talks today. They deliberated on ways to further deepen India-Singapore partnership across key sectors including technology, healthcare, trade, skilling, and more,” read an update shared by the PMO on X.

Modi also touted Singapore as a model for developing nations and said India wanted to create "several Singapores" of its own.

The two leaders also visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings and interacted with officials at the facility — significant in terms of enhanced trade opportunities between the two friendly countries.

 

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during their visit to AEM Holdings Ltd., in Singapore, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (PTI PHOTO) (PTI09_05_2024_000073B)

The prime minister met with interns from both countries — Singapore students who did internships through the India Ready Talent Programme and pupils from Odisha who are working in Singapore companies.

 

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @narendramodi** Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during their visit to AEM Holdings Ltd., in Singapore, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (PTI PHOTO) (PTI09_05_2024_000096B)

"Had a very good meeting with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore. Our talks focused on the full range of bilateral ties between our nations. We discussed the key focus sectors like skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation and connectivity," Modi wrote on X following his interaction with the Indian-origin economist.

According to a PMO statement, their “discussions centred on advancing India-Singapore cooperation across various sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies”. Modi also appreciated Tharman’s passionate support for the India-Singapore partnership and hailed the ‘longstanding friendship and cooperation’ between the two countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during his visit to Singapore, September 5, 2024, in this handout photo. Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

He met former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong and discussed areas such as green energy and FinTech where the two countries can work together.

“It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Mr Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties. His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc,” Modi wrote on X.

The Indian leader also met 81-year-old Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong — the second premier of the city-state.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a lunch hosted by Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in Singapore, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (PTI PHOTO) (PTI09_05_2024_000115B)

PM Modi interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore, emphasising the economic reforms and policy initiatives aimed at enhancing India's business landscape. The discussions centred on fostering innovation across diverse sectors, exploring new avenues for collaboration and growth.

He also invited CEOs here to the SEMICIONB India exhibition and conference which is being held in India from September 11-13.

 

PM Modi interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore
(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
