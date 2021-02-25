India will need nine times as many digitally skilled workers by 2025: report

Among the jobs that will be in demand are cloud architecture design, ability to create original digital content like software and web applications, for the manufacturing sector. In the education space, people with skills to develop digital security and cyber forensics tools will be important. “Given the increasing use of the Internet in teaching and learning, especially with remote learning, it is becoming critical to ensure that schools, teachers, and students are able to protect against cyber-attacks," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}