The government maintained that India is making progress in the two indigenous vaccines that are undergoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials on more than 1,000 subjects each. “We have begun to actively engage with stakeholders within and outside the Government on prioritizing distribution and administering of covid-19 vaccines, if and when they become available," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry. “There is near unanimity on the need to administer covid-19 vaccine on a much larger scale than other vaccines; apart from questions regarding logistics, this poses many ethical questions which are still being deliberated upon within the Central Government," he added.