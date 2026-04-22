‘India will never bow…’: PM Modi says marking one year of Pahalgam terror attack

India on Wednesday paused to remember the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading tributes marking the first year after the terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi Leads Tribute to Victims of Pahalgam Attack In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to those killed in the April 22, 2025 attack, describing the incident as a tragedy that continues to weigh on the nation’s conscience.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.”

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Reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism, the Prime Minister added: “As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed”.

Indian Army Reiterates Strong Counter-Terror Message The Indian Army echoed the sentiment with a firm warning directed at those responsible for acts of terror. In a statement posted on X, the Army emphasised accountability and justice.

“For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always.”

Referencing subsequent military operations linked to the attack, the post added: “Operation Mahadev – it was only a matter of time," while reiterating that “Operation Sindoor continues."

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A day earlier, the Army had reinforced its position, stating: “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United. #SindoorAnniversary #JusticeEndures #NationFirst.”

Pahalgam Remembers: Memorial Honours 26 Lives Lost In Pahalgam, a hill resort known for its scenic meadows, a memorial has been erected in honour of the victims. Built of black marble along the banks of the Lidder river, the structure bears the names of all 26 individuals killed—25 tourists and a local pony handler, Adil Shah.

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The terror attack, carried out in the Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, shocked the nation, as heavily armed militants targeted civilians in a popular tourist area.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have implemented extensive security measures for the commemoration, deploying additional police and paramilitary forces, conducting intensified checks, and maintaining close surveillance across the region.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Military Response to Terror In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation resulted in the destruction of nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. More than 100 terrorists were reported killed in the strikes.

The escalation led to drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, triggering a brief but intense four-day conflict between the two countries. A ceasefire was eventually reached on May 10 following communication between the Directors General of Military Operations.

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Senior military officials later described the operation as a demonstration of coordinated action across India’s armed forces.

Operation Mahadev: Hunt for the Perpetrators A parallel counter-terror effort, Operation Mahadev, focused on tracking down those directly responsible for the Pahalgam killings.

Based on intelligence inputs received in July 2025, security forces launched extensive operations across Lidwas, Harwan and Dachhigam. Over a 93-day pursuit covering more than 300 kilometres, forces systematically narrowed down the search area.