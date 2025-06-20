India will no longer be victim of terrorism, Operation Sindoor is clear warning: Rajnath Singh sends strong message

In a high-powered and a formidable message to terrorists, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that India will no longer be a victim of terrorism.

Interacting with soldiers at the Northern Command, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, “Operation Sindoor sent a powerful message to terrorists and their patrons that New India is assertive, resolute and will no longer be a victim of terrorism, but respond with strength & strategy.”

Rajnath Singh arrived in Udhampur to attend the Bada Khana with the army jawans earlier in the day. He was accompanied by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff.

'Operation Sindoor is a clear warning' The defence minister commended the precision, coordination and courage of the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies in destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), asserting that India’s change in policy towards terrorism is a result of this unmatched valour and dedication.

Describing Operation Sindoor as not just a military action, but a warning to the terrorists across the border and those who support them, Singh said that India will no longer tolerate terrorism and give a befitting reply if its unity and integrity is harmed. “Operation Sindoor is not over yet. This is just a pause. I want to tell this to my neighboring country," he added.

Singh defined the life of a soldier as the one filled with courage and sacrifice, adding that the nation will forever remain indebted to the services rendered by the Armed Forces in the duty of the motherland.

Rajnath Singh shares 'Bada Khana' with jawans Rajnath Singh praised and emphasised the essence of the long-standing and cherished tradition 'Bada Khana' and described it as a symbol of unity and camaraderie within the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering of soldiers, Singh said, “The tradition of the Bada Khana in the armed forces has been going on for years. It is 'Ekta ka Utsav' (a festival of unity). Be it war or peace, on the border or during challenges, in every situation the army has preserved and upheld the spirit of sharing food in the Bada Khana together.”

According to news agency ANI, Singh emphasised that Bada Khana is much more than a meal – it is a reminder that the Indian Army is a family, one not bound by blood but by patriotism, dedication, and sacrifice.

"Bada Khana reminds us that we are not just soldiers, but a family – not tied by blood, but bonded forever by patriotism, duty, and sacrifice," said the Defence Minister.

Speaking to the army personnel, Singh said, "It is a great feeling to arrive in Udhampur. This place holds an important role in protecting our northern borders. It is a matter of happiness for me that I get the opportunity to meet you on this special occasion."

At the gathering, he said, "When we are all together, many of our soldiers are still at their posts – some in snow-covered regions, some at higher altitudes, and some keeping a vigilant eye on the enemy across the border."

He said, "Bada Khana is not just a tradition, but a tribute to every soldier – including those deployed in remote, inhospitable areas. This event is also dedicated to all those heroes. They may not be physically present here, but they live in the hearts of every soldier."