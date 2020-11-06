India will not accept any 'shifting' of the LAC border with China: Bipin Rawat

NEW DELHI: India on Friday talked tough making clear New Delhi’s resolve to stand up to Chinese aggression as senior military commanders of the two countries sat down for their eighth round of talks in another attempt to preserve an uneasy truce and push forward with disengagement and de-escalation amid an eye ball to eye ball military confrontation.

India’s Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, while addressing the Diamond Jubilee of the New Delhi based National Defence College said India will not accept any “shifting" of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border with China.

He also warned that unprovoked that a "larger conflict" with China could not be ruled out if tensions along the common border triggered friction and confrontation between the two countries. China and Pakistan acting in collusion meant the danger of regional instability with the potential for escalation, he said.

“Our posturing is unambiguous. We will not accept any shifting of the LAC. In the overall security calculus, border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted," Rawat said.

Tensions between India and China have been running high since May when New Delhi detected intrusions by Chinese troops into Indian territory. New Delhi quickly sent reinforcements to the border to match a Chinese deployment of tens of thousands of Talks between military commanders resulted in a disengagement plan but a violent clash between the two sides on 15 June in Galwan valley of Ladakh left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops dead and the bilateral relations in shreds.

The situation on the ground was still tense, Rawat said but added that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was facing “unanticipated consequences" of its “misadventure" in Ladakh because of the Indian defence forces firm and strong response.

The Corps Commander level talks between India and China began at 9.30 am on the Indian side at Chushul and closed around 7 pm. There was no word on the outcome at the time of going to the press. This was the first round of talks in which the Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon who took over as the 14 Corps Commander last month.

India was to firmly seek disengagement of troops across the entire stretch of eastern Ladakh at the talks, according to person familiar with the developments. Since India took commanding positions on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh in August, China has been pushing for a vacation of those by India before it discusses other friction points, the person said.

Analysts had earlier on Friday downplayed expectations of a breakthrough in the talks between the military commanders with doubts also being expressed over what could constitute a breakthrough in the current circumstances, seen as a state of heightened tensions unseen in decades.

While the thinking in some quarters was that a “breakthrough" would mean a restoration of status quo ante – ie China vacate the areas the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intruded into in May, another view in New Delhi was that a restoration of status quo would mean India move back from some strategic positions it had taken in Ladakh on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake surprising China.

"I don’t expect any breathrough in these talks," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. Given that the temperatures in the region could plummet to many degrees below zero, there was a sense of urgency that the two sides come to an understanding, he said. Both sides were however prepared to hold on to their positions for the winter months, Kondapalli said referring to the extreme cold winter clothing that India had procured for its military personnel from the US and Russia.

