India will not accept any 'shifting' of the LAC border with China: Bipin Rawat

"I don’t expect any breathrough in these talks," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. Given that the temperatures in the region could plummet to many degrees below zero, there was a sense of urgency that the two sides come to an understanding, he said. Both sides were however prepared to hold on to their positions for the winter months, Kondapalli said referring to the extreme cold winter clothing that India had procured for its military personnel from the US and Russia.