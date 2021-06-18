India will not be able to normalize its ties with China including in the trade arena until the tense situation on the border is resolved, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Addressing members of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) consisting mainly industry representatives, Shringla said that though India may have made certain emergency imports from China to meet its requirements during a brutal second wave of covid-infections in April-May, “the entire basis of the relationship is predicated on peace and tranquility on our border." The comments come against the backdrop of frictions between the two countries that have now lasted more than a year.

Fielding questions on a wide variety of subjects that also included proposals by countries to issue so called “vaccine passports," that could pose impediments to travel, Shringla said that the move to allow only fully vaccinated people to travel would be “discriminatory and eliminate a good part of the developing world." India had a long way to go before it could get i most of its people – an estimated 950 million – vaccinated, he said but added that “we do believe we have the basis to cover this (number) by the end of this year." But India’s approach was not to look at this from this perspective alone but from a global perspective, the foreign secretary said. “So far vaccines have been the prerogative of the privileged," he pointed out noting that the rich countries had stockpiled a lot of vaccines leaving little for other countries. The protocol for travel should be based on the negative RTPCR test, he said based on the fact that if someone was not covid-19 positive, then that person did not pose a risk to the country he was travelling to..

During the phase when India was dealing with the second wave of covid-19 infections that Shringla described as a “harrowing time," 53 countries had come to India’s help sending in emergency medical supplies, liquid oxygen and drugs like remdesivir. Now that India’s cases were on the wane and demands for remdesivir were coming in from countries like Indonesia, Shringla said he had asked the ministry of chemicals to see if remdesivir could be moved from the list of drugs banned for export to a list of drugs whose exports were restricted.

Though the second wave of the pandemic was ebbing, “we cannot be complacent," the foreign secretary warned, adding that currently India had added capacities to deal with future waves of the pandemic infection – in terms of hospital beds, ensuring the availability and transportation of liquid medical oxygen. Through the PMCares fund, every district would now have an oxygen generating plant to ensure that there was no shortage of medical oxygen should the need arise, he said.

On the possibility of an India-US trade deal, Shringla, who was ambassador to the US before he took office as foreign secretary in January last year, said that the two sides had come close to working out a limited trade deal when the former Trump administration was in office. Now the two sides had “the basis to look at how to create a framework for an enhanced trade relationship," he said. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had made contact with the new US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, he said adding: “We are getting there."

On prospects of securing lithium from Afghanistan which would tie in with India’s policy to go green with electric vehicles, Shringla said that the situation in Afghanistan was “fluid."

“At this point it is very difficult to say how things would work out," he said referring to dialogue between the Afghan government and the rebel Taliban on the possibility of power sharing which was happening against the backdrop of Taliban triggered violence in the country.

