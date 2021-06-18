Fielding questions on a wide variety of subjects that also included proposals by countries to issue so called “vaccine passports," that could pose impediments to travel, Shringla said that the move to allow only fully vaccinated people to travel would be “discriminatory and eliminate a good part of the developing world." India had a long way to go before it could get i most of its people – an estimated 950 million – vaccinated, he said but added that “we do believe we have the basis to cover this (number) by the end of this year." But India’s approach was not to look at this from this perspective alone but from a global perspective, the foreign secretary said. “So far vaccines have been the prerogative of the privileged," he pointed out noting that the rich countries had stockpiled a lot of vaccines leaving little for other countries. The protocol for travel should be based on the negative RTPCR test, he said based on the fact that if someone was not covid-19 positive, then that person did not pose a risk to the country he was travelling to..