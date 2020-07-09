Earlier this week, the process of conducting clinical trials for Covaxin, the first possible vaccine candidate for Covid-19 rom India, began at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, a top official of the state-run medical facility said. "We will select healthy individuals and draw blood and send the blood samples to designated labs in New Delhi. They will give the green signal. Then the medicine people will examine and the first shot of the vaccine will be given due observation," NIMS director Dr K Manohar told PTI.