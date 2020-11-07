India will provide youth ease of doing business to spur innovation: PM at IIT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday indicated that his government is committed to improving business environment and will hand hold entrepreneurs to grow. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), Modi said the country will provide “ease of doing business" to its youth, and through innovation youth of India should provide ease of living to people.

“Today the country is committed to give ease of doing business so that country’s youth can bring changes in the lives of crores of people. Country will give you ease of doing business, you work on their ease of their living," the PM said in Hindi.

Modi reiterated how in last few years 50,000 startups have started operation and how his government has started a Rs.10,000 crore ‘fund of funds’ for funding young firms. He said his government has offered tax exemption of three years and easy exit clauses to them.

“We are supporting from incubation to funding," he said noting how IITs are busy in fostering innovation. He also stressed the country has recently created several unicorns and in next two to three years this number will grow.

The PM told the IITians that life and work, in the post Covid-19 world, will be different and here technology will continue to play a bigger role. He said this is the new decade that demands new laws, new promise and new commitment. While innovating and building products and services, he asked students to not compromise on quality. “Focus on quality; never compromise. Ensure scalability; make your innovations work at a mass scale. Assure reliability; build long-term trust in the market, bring in adaptability; be open to change and expect uncertainty as way of life…It is important that one keeps challenging oneself and continues to learn each day," Modi advised students and entrepreneurs in his virtual address at the IIT Convocation ceremony.

This year, 2019 students including 298 PhD scholars graduated from IIT Delhi.

