India will provide youth ease of doing business to spur innovation: PM at IIT

The PM told the IITians that life and work, in the post Covid-19 world, will be different and here technology will continue to play a bigger role. He said this is the new decade that demands new laws, new promise and new commitment. While innovating and building products and services, he asked students to not compromise on quality. “Focus on quality; never compromise. Ensure scalability; make your innovations work at a mass scale. Assure reliability; build long-term trust in the market, bring in adaptability; be open to change and expect uncertainty as way of life…It is important that one keeps challenging oneself and continues to learn each day," Modi advised students and entrepreneurs in his virtual address at the IIT Convocation ceremony.