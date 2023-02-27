India will reaffirm unified action to ensure zero tolerance against corruption: Minister
Under India’s chairpersonship, G20 nations will deliberate on areas of future action like bringing in processes, where fugitive economic offenders can be traced and extradited faster, and their properties situated abroad brought within the reach of the law of the land from which such offenders escape
New Delhi: Union minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India will reaffirm unified action to ensure zero tolerance against corruption and deepen G20 commitments towards countering corruption globally at the First Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting (ACWG) of G-20.
