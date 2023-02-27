India will reaffirm unified action to ensure zero tolerance against corruption: Minister

New Delhi: Union minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India will reaffirm unified action to ensure zero tolerance against corruption and deepen G20 commitments towards countering corruption globally at the First Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting (ACWG) of G-20.

In a statement issued ahead of the meeting, the minister said that India’s G20 Presidency is marked by unprecedented economic, geopolitical and climate challenges. “Amidst global gloomy economic outlook, India has emerged as a bright spot as described by IMF and other world agencies and therefore, India will play its rightful role to bridge the North-South divide on pressing issues."

Singh added that moving forward with India’s G20 Presidency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DoPT is organising the First Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting. “During the three-day event, over 90 delegates from 20 members countries, 10 Invitee countries and 9 International Organizations will engage in detailed deliberations on strengthening International Anti-corruption mechanisms. The delegates will experience India’s culture through specially curated Yoga Sessions, visit to historic sites, cultural events and local cuisine."

He said that since its inception in 2010, G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) has been at the forefront of guiding the anti-corruption initiatives of G20 countries. “G20 ACWG meetings have one Chair (Presidency country) and one co-chair country. The co-chair for the G20 ACWG 2023 is Italy."

The minister added that as the mother of democracy, India’s G20 Presidency gives it a golden opportunity to become the voice of the Global South in unison with other 19 powers by fast-tracking global anti-corruption efforts by addressing issues like money-laundering, asset recovery and beneficial ownership.

“Under India’s chairpersonship, G20 nations will deliberate on areas of future action like bringing in processes, where fugitive economic offenders can be traced and extradited faster, and their properties situated abroad brought within the reach of the law of the land from which such offenders escape," Singh said.

He added that corruption is a scourge that impacts effective utilisation of resources and overall governance and affects the poorest and marginalized most acutely. “India’s Presidency aims to strengthen international cooperation for action against corruption and economic crimes, and recovery of stolen assets."

The minister said that the ACWG will explore proactive sharing of information, improving existing Mutual Legal Assistance framework and simplifying mechanisms for sharing of information between domestic law enforcement authorities in criminal matters.

“India’s chairpersonship will support G20 countries in prioritizing recovery and return of stolen assets in their broad strategy against corruption. Enhancing the effectiveness of asset-tracing and identification mechanisms, developing mechanisms for rapid restrain of illicit assets, and promoting effective use of open-source information and asset recovery networks will be key focal areas. The importance of informal cooperation among G20 countries and creation of a knowledge hub to facilitate training and capacity building of member countries in enhancing the use of existing mechanisms of cooperation will be highlighted," Singh added.

He said that transparent regulatory frameworks and effective internal control mechanisms to combat corruption are the need of the hour. “As a part of the 1st ACWG meeting, a ‘Side Event’ on Leveraging ICT for Combating Corruption in Public Sector’ has also been planned to elaborate on role of ICT in fighting corruption worldwide and initiatives that India has adapted to reduce and address corruption."

The meeting will be held in Gurugram, Haryana from 1 March to 3 March.