'India will remain lower middle income till 2047...': Raghuram Rajan weighs in on country's growth potential
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said if India does not grow fast economically, it will grow older demographically before it gets richer. He also hinted towards the burden of an ageing population to deal with at that point.
Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said India would reach the end of the demographic dividend by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and still be classified as a lower middle-income country if the growth rate remains at 6% annually without any population growth.