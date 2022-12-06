India will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots by next year: Anurag Thakur

India will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots by next year: Anurag Thakur1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
NEW DELHI: India will become a hub of drone technology and India will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots by next year, said Union minister Anurag Thakur. He was addressing the gathering after flagging off ‘Drone Yatra 2.0’, in Chennai.
Stating that India will require at least 1 lakh pilots in 2023, the minister said that each pilot will earn at least ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 a month, and in this scenario about ₹6,000 crore a year worth employment could be created in the industry, he added.
The Garuda Drone Skilling & Training Conference which is to be conducted in 775 districts across the country hopes to reach 10 lakh youth, he said.
Noting that currently there are over 200 drone startups operating in the country, the minister said that this number will increase to generate lakhs of new job opportunities for the youth.
Effective policies, incentives to industry and ‘ease of doing business’ are providing the much needed impetus to the drone sector which has a huge potential in India, he said.
“Aligned to PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ I am confident that the growing innovation and cutting-edge drone technology ecosystem will ensure a self-reliant and self-sustainable New India in the Amrit Kaal," the minister added.
He also appreciated the that Garuda Aerospace’s plan to make 1 lakh ‘Made in India’ drones over the next two years.
