‘India will safeguard agri, dairy sectors while negotiating FTAs’

“Regarding dairy, India has already opened up some sub-sectors in its trade in goods agreement with Asean and comprehensive agreements with Japan and Korea. However, Indian companies are not able to export to key markets like the UK, EU and Australia, and they face almost an entry ban as they are not able to meet the export requirements," said Arpita Mukherjee, professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. “There is a strong lobby in India, which is against reducing tariff through trade agreements on imports from the UK, EU, Australia. However, this is not the view of all companies, which use dairy as an ingredient in processing, and would like this sector to have lower duties on ingredients for processing," she added.