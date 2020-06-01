India will see GDP contraction in FY21, growth in FY22: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded India's sovereign rating to 'Baa3' from 'Baa2', saying there will be challenges in implementation of policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of low growth and deteriorating fiscal position. Moody's said India faces prolonged period of slower growth and implementation of key reforms by India remains relatively weak.

Moody's expects India's real GDP to contract by 4% in fiscal 2021 due to the shock from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown measures, followed by 8.7% growth in fiscal 2022 and closer to 6% growth thereafter.

"Moody's has today downgraded the Government of India's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2.

"Moody's has also downgraded India's local-currency senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2, and its short-term local-currency rating to P-3 from P-2. The outlook remains negative," the agency said in a statement.

However, Moody's said India’s rating downgrade is not driven by impact of Covid-19 as such.

"The pandemic amplifies vulnerabilities in India's credit profile that were present and building prior to the shock (Covid-19) and which motivated the assignment of a negative outlook last year," said Moody's.

The negative outlook reflects dominant, mutually-reinforcing, downside risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system that could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in fiscal strength than Moody's currently projects, it added.

"The decision to downgrade India's ratings reflects Moody's view that the country's policy-making institutions will be challenged in enacting and implementing policies which effectively mitigate the risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth, significant further deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector," the statement said.

'Baa3' is the lowest investment grade - just a notch above junk status.

Moody's said the longer the period of relatively subdued growth, the more likely India's debt burden will continue to rise beyond 85% of GDP.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via