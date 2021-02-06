Subscribe
Home >News >India >India will send 1 lakh Covishield vaccines to Cambodia
India will send 1 lakh Covishield vaccines to Cambodia

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

The Indian government has decided to supply vaccines after Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen's requested Modi for assistance. The vaccine will be supplied by the Serum Institute of India.

Pushing its vaccine diplomacy further, India has approved to supply of 1 lakh doses of Covid 19 vaccines to Cambodia.

The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh said on Saturday the decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia.

The Indian government has decided to supply vaccines after Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen's requested Modi for assistance. The vaccine will be supplied by Serum Institute of India.

"The India Embassy in Phnom Penh is pleased to announce that the Government of India has approved the supply of one hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia on an urgent basis," the embassy said.

"The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population. The decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia," it added.

Cambodia has so far registered over 470 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

