India will shape technology and digitalization of world: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar while addressing CII Madhya Pradesh Conclave on Digital Acceleration in Indore said India will play a key role in shaping the technology and digitalization of the world
India will play a key role in shaping the technology and digitalization of the world, said Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday.
Addressing the CII Madhya Pradesh Conclave on Digital Acceleration in Indore, the minister said that technology and digitalization are going to play a significant role in shaping of the economies, the trades and the multipolar world of the future.
Chandrasekhar added that post Covid, India has fared way better than other major countries of the world. “The report card of India shows that we have come out with great marks. 200 crore vaccinations, fastest growing economy, highest FDI, while for others it has been unprecedented inflation, recession, lockdowns and shutdowns."
He said that technology, Digital India, use of technology in government has kept India’s economy chugging on track. “The government under PM Modi is working on the lines of a Team India Model, in partnership with states and local governments to ensure that India Techade of opportunities are available to all young Indians across the country in all Tier 2 and 3 cities and villages too."
The minister further said that there is already a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups in India and has reached all smaller cities like Indore too.
Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar attended the Pride of Madhya Pradesh Awards event organized by Sansad Seva Sakalp and Invest Indore and felicitated 75 IT and ITES companies of the state.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.