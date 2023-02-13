India will soon be able to build its own aircraft in Bengaluru: Bommai
- CM Bommai said that Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru already manufactures all parts required to make an aircraft and that soon India, especially Bengaluru will be able to manufacture its own aircraft.
“The day should not be far away where we can build own aircraft in our country that too in Bengaluru", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday ahead of the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India.
