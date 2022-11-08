India will soon become the third largest economy at this rapid pace: VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India said on Tuesday that India has become a global land in terms of opportunities and investments, and will soon become the third largest economy in the world if it continues to grow at "this rapid pace."
Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India said on Tuesday that India has become a global land in terms of opportunities and investments, and will soon become the third largest economy in the world if it continues to grow at "this rapid pace."
An official announcement stated that Dhankhar was speaking at the third convocation of Baba Mastnath University, which is located in Asthal Bohar, Rohtak district.
An official announcement stated that Dhankhar was speaking at the third convocation of Baba Mastnath University, which is located in Asthal Bohar, Rohtak district.
“Today India is developing at a fast pace. There is no scarcity of opportunities in India. India has today become a global land in terms of opportunities and investments.
“Today India is developing at a fast pace. There is no scarcity of opportunities in India. India has today become a global land in terms of opportunities and investments.
"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world today. We get ahead of those who ruled India. If India continues to grow at this rapid pace, India will soon be the third largest economy," said Dhankhar.
"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world today. We get ahead of those who ruled India. If India continues to grow at this rapid pace, India will soon be the third largest economy," said Dhankhar.
The vice president stated that he was incredibly proud to be in Haryana because the state's farmers and soldiers have consistently given their all to ensure the safety of the country.
The vice president stated that he was incredibly proud to be in Haryana because the state's farmers and soldiers have consistently given their all to ensure the safety of the country.
“Today the sports persons of Haryana are also bringing laurels to the state and the country," the chief guest said.
“Today the sports persons of Haryana are also bringing laurels to the state and the country," the chief guest said.
The vice president presented degrees and medals to 2,145 students at the convocation, as per the official release.
The vice president presented degrees and medals to 2,145 students at the convocation, as per the official release.
Dhankhar congratulated the graduates and noted that education has the ability to transform.
Dhankhar congratulated the graduates and noted that education has the ability to transform.
Students should never forget Convocation because it is a significant event in their lives. Students should work for the community after graduating from college with a sense of service, he advised, placing the needs of the country and society above all else.
Students should never forget Convocation because it is a significant event in their lives. Students should work for the community after graduating from college with a sense of service, he advised, placing the needs of the country and society above all else.
Praising the sports policy of the Haryana government formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Dhankhar said earlier if children were interested in sports, their parents used to scold them for studying instead of playing.
Praising the sports policy of the Haryana government formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Dhankhar said earlier if children were interested in sports, their parents used to scold them for studying instead of playing.
“But today the parents of Haryana perceive sports as a career due to the great achievements of the players of Haryana in the field of sports," he said.
“But today the parents of Haryana perceive sports as a career due to the great achievements of the players of Haryana in the field of sports," he said.
According to the vice president, students are the nation's future. "Students should always believe in their abilities and should try new things."
According to the vice president, students are the nation's future. "Students should always believe in their abilities and should try new things."
Dhankhar gave his own example, claiming that if he hadn't received a scholarship at the Sainik School in Chittorgarh, he would not have been able to finish his legal studies.
Dhankhar gave his own example, claiming that if he hadn't received a scholarship at the Sainik School in Chittorgarh, he would not have been able to finish his legal studies.
According to Dhankhar, there were 50 gas connections available to MPs each year when he first entered politics in 1989.
According to Dhankhar, there were 50 gas connections available to MPs each year when he first entered politics in 1989.
“Today, the central government has set a new dimension by giving 18 crore free gas connections. Besides this, free ration is being given to 80 crore people from April 1, 2020. No country in the world would have achieved such a feat which has been set for 138 crore population by applying both doses of corona vaccination," he stated.
“Today, the central government has set a new dimension by giving 18 crore free gas connections. Besides this, free ration is being given to 80 crore people from April 1, 2020. No country in the world would have achieved such a feat which has been set for 138 crore population by applying both doses of corona vaccination," he stated.
Dhankhar urged the youth to swear under oath that they will place the same importance on fundamental obligations as on fundamental rights as set forth in the Constitution.
Dhankhar urged the youth to swear under oath that they will place the same importance on fundamental obligations as on fundamental rights as set forth in the Constitution.
He urged the youth to always respect their parents, teachers, and elders and to contribute to nation-building. He said that it is important to uphold the fundamental duties because doing so will produce positive results.
He urged the youth to always respect their parents, teachers, and elders and to contribute to nation-building. He said that it is important to uphold the fundamental duties because doing so will produce positive results.
Speaking at the event, Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar noted that the state's educational system has advanced significantly under his leadership.
Speaking at the event, Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar noted that the state's educational system has advanced significantly under his leadership.
The central government's newly implemented education policy has a 2030 deadline for state implementation. But he added that we would put it into practise by 2025.
The central government's newly implemented education policy has a 2030 deadline for state implementation. But he added that we would put it into practise by 2025.
He said in the year 2014, there were only 750 MBBS seats in Haryana, which has increased to 1,700 now. “We are opening medical colleges in every district and hence MBBS seats will also be enhanced to 3,050," he added.
He said in the year 2014, there were only 750 MBBS seats in Haryana, which has increased to 1,700 now. “We are opening medical colleges in every district and hence MBBS seats will also be enhanced to 3,050," he added.
Earlier, Dhankhar paid tributes to Deen Bandhu Sir Chhotu Ram at a memorial site in Sampla, Rohtak. The vice president said he will continue to follow the principles of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram in his life.
Earlier, Dhankhar paid tributes to Deen Bandhu Sir Chhotu Ram at a memorial site in Sampla, Rohtak. The vice president said he will continue to follow the principles of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram in his life.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.