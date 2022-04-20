India will soon start special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals: PM Modi

India will soon start special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals: PM Modi1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
- ‘India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country for traditional treatments’, said PM Modi
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that soon, India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy: PM Modi, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that soon, India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy: PM Modi, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat
“India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country for traditional treatments", said PM Modi. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
“India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country for traditional treatments", said PM Modi. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
He further added that the country will soon introduce the AYUSH mark that will give authenticity to the quality AYUSH products of the country.
He further added that the country will soon introduce the AYUSH mark that will give authenticity to the quality AYUSH products of the country.
In 2014, the AYUSH sector was worth USD 3 billion which increased to USD 18 billion now.
In 2014, the AYUSH sector was worth USD 3 billion which increased to USD 18 billion now.
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine. "Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular," said the WHO DG.
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine. "Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular," said the WHO DG.