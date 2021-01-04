OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 12:27 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance

A day after India gave green signal to the emergency use of two vaccines against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world. "World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians," Modi said while addressing at the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing.

Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Enough Covid jabs for inoculation of priority groups

Enough Covid jabs for inoculation of priority groups: Niti Aayog member

3 min read . 02:04 PM IST
All major states, except Delhi, collected more GST than last December.

State Recovery Tracker: UP, Rajasthan, other large states led economic recovery in December

3 min read . 02:01 PM IST
The Srinagar airport is 'inoperative' at the moment due to 'poor weather conditions'.

Srinagar airport: Poor visibility affects air traffic for second consecutive day

1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
The pollution level in India’s five most-polluted cities –– Ghaziabad, Delhi (in pic), Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon - which are also in the top 10 globally, came down by over 50% during the first 10 days of the lockdownht file

Rain, strong winds improve Delhi's air quality to 'moderate' category

1 min read . 01:41 PM IST

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

"Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"The impact of any research is commercial,social&expands our understanding. Many times other potential future uses of research can't be estimated in advance, but it's for sure that research is never wasted. Just as it's said in our shashtras that soul is immortal, so is research," said PM.

PM Modi said that the Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two 'made in India' Covid-19 vaccines and the country is proud of its scientists.

On Sunday, India's drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. PM Modi had called the development a 'decisive turning point', 'accelerating the road' to a healthier and Covid-free nation.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout