India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi

A day after India gave green signal to the emergency use of two vaccines against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world. "World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians," Modi said while addressing at the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing.

Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

"Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"The impact of any research is commercial,social&expands our understanding. Many times other potential future uses of research can't be estimated in advance, but it's for sure that research is never wasted. Just as it's said in our shashtras that soul is immortal, so is research," said PM.

PM Modi said that the Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two 'made in India' Covid-19 vaccines and the country is proud of its scientists.

On Sunday, India's drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. PM Modi had called the development a 'decisive turning point', 'accelerating the road' to a healthier and Covid-free nation.





