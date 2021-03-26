India will take decisive steps to keep a check on rising coronavirus cases: Govt

As India reported nearly 60,000 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours witnessing a second peak of the pandemic, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday indicated that India will take “decisive steps" to keep a check on the rise in number of cases.

India’s total active caseload continues to rise after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. It stands at 4.21 lakh (4,21,066) as on Friday. A net incline of 25,874 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have reported a surge in daily new cases. Over 59,118 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 35,952. It is followed by Punjab with 2,661 while Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases. Three States, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 73.64% of the total active cases in the country. At least 257 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 78.6% of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported 111 casualties. Punjab follows with 43 daily deaths.

“The situation of recent surge in cases is being closely monitored and decisive steps, which include strict enforcement of COVID protocols as well as creating micro-containment zones wherever needed, will be used to keep a check on the rise in number of cases," said Harsh Vardhan.

A second wave of the pandemic is apparent in India after witnessing a decline in the disease burden.

“The graded opening up of economy and commercial activities followed a sustained decline in covid-19 epidemic curve in the country. This was essential to negate the economic impact that covid-19 has had globally, including India. Historically, the pandemics of the past have come in waves and COVID is no exception. This was amply witnessed when the second wave hit Europe and Americas. It still eludes the scientific community why pandemics behave in this way," the health minister said.

“Covid-19 disease is very dynamic in its behaviour. Physical distancing is an established non-pharmaceutical intervention to suppress/contain the transmission of the coronavirus. The modality for ensuring such physical distancing measures have to be evidence based. In this context, partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," he said.

Meanwhile Centre on Friday rushed two high level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in view of surge in number of covid-19 cases being reported from the State and UT.

Chhattisgarh has recently witnessed a significant spurt in fresh covid-19 cases as well as new deaths every day. Chandigarh has also seen a significant surge in new cases. The deployed teams shall visit the most affected districts/hotspots in the State/UT to take a stock of on-ground implementation of public health interventions. These teams will work with the respective State/UT Government to ascertain the reasons for surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend requisite covid-19 control and containment measures.

