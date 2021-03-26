India will take decisive steps to keep a check on rising coronavirus cases: Govt

Five States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have reported a surge in daily new cases. Over 59,118 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 35,952. It is followed by Punjab with 2,661 while Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases. Three States, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 73.64% of the total active cases in the country. At least 257 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 78.6% of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported 111 casualties. Punjab follows with 43 daily deaths.