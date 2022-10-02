India will take lead in 6G: Telecom Minister

PM Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.
He said that the use of 5G technology will not be limited to speedy internet access, but has the capability to change lives.
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that India will take a lead in 6G as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire to take a global lead in the sixth-generation wireless technology.
“As PM Modi's desire to take a global lead in 6G, India will take a lead in 6G," the minister told ANI.
PM Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. He said that a total of 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G from the country and from the telecom industry of the country.
He also urged the leaders of the telecom industry association to visit schools and colleges of the country and unleash every aspect of this new technology and asked them to create an enabling ecosystem for MSMEs to prepare spare parts for electronic manufacturing.
The prime minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, but with 5G, India has created a new history. “With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time," he remarked.
Vaishnaw had earlier stated that a consortium of 11 institutions including IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore has created 4G technology in 14 months with expenditure of about USD 30 million which is a very small fraction of the cost at which dominant players in the telecom sector have created the technology.
He also mentioned that most important study groups for future development of 5G and 6G under the International Telecommunications Union are now being chaired by Indian delegates.