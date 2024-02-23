India will take up carbon tax issue ‘very strongly’ with the EU, says Piyush Goyal
The minister also said New Delhi would not rush into signing free trade agreements unless they were fair and equitable.
New Delhi: India has decided to take up the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) issue ‘very strongly’ during bilateral dialogue with the European Union, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. The minister also said New Delhi would not rush into signing free trade agreements (FTA) unless they were fair and equitable.