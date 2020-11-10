Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at the SCO summit that in this difficult time of an unprecedented epidemic, India's pharma industry sent essential medicines to over 150 nations.

Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) convened at the highest level on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russia.

"As world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis," Modi said.

This virtual meeting was the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State held in the backdrop of major regional and global developments.

"India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries. India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Modi said.

"It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO charter and Shanghai spirit," he further said.

"We have always raised our voice against terrorism, smuggling of illegal arms, drugs and money laundering. India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in SCO charter," he added.

The summit is crucial as it provides an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to share the stage amid the ongoing military stand-off, which first started in the month of June.

This is the 3rd meeting in which New Delhi will be participating as a full member. It was granted the observer status of SCO in 2005 and in June 2017 it became a full member.

The summit is expected to conclude with the release of a Moscow declaration which will reflect the broad agenda of the bloc for 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via