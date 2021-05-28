The Centre on Friday announced that it would be able to vaccinate all against COVID-19 virus by the end of December this year.

Earlier today, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, vaccination exercise in India to be complete by December, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He further confirmed, Health Ministry gave roadmap for producing 216 crore doses by then.

Last week, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also stated that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021. He further assured that health facilities are currently being upgraded upon the speculation that the virus might mutate in future and endanger children.

During a COVID review meeting on May 21, the Union Minister said, "Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured."

The statement was again confirmed by Prakash Javadekar after opposition leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that India does not have a vaccination plan.

Union Health Ministry said on Friday, more than 1.84 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are currently available with states and union territories. It further noted that three lakh more will be received by them in the next three days.

The central government has so far provided, through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement, more than 22.46 crore doses to states and UTs.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 20,48,04,853 doses, according to data available till 8 AM on Friday.

A total of 1,84,92,677 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said, adding 3,20,380 more doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the central government has been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)

