India will win 'war' against China and its virus: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : Amid India's face-off with China along the LAC in Ladakh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said India win both the "wars" against China -- one at the border and the one against coronavirus which originated from Wuhan. "Today we are fighting two wars against China - one at the border and another against the virus from China. Our 20 brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat until we win both the wars," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

His remark comes after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

His remark comes after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

"Our doctors, nurses, and soldiers are all fighting and the people of the country are standing beside them. The entire country has to fight at both the fronts united. This should not be politicised. We have to fight against China and coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

In the meantime, traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) burnt Chinese goods in Delhi's main market Karol Bagh to demonstrate their resentment and anger against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last week.

"This demonstration is a reflection of the boiling anger in the hearts and minds of Indian traders and citizens against China's continued antagonism towards India. Due to the prevailing state of COVID-19 pandemic, this demonstration was done by adopting all measures of social distancing and safety precautions," the CAIT said. CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that traders and consumers across the country have shown great enthusiasm and tremendous support for boycott of Chinese goods.