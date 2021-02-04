NEW DELHI: India on Thursday expressed its readiness to share military hardware, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, with countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) where China has been increasingly raising its profile in recent years.

Speaking at the opening session of the day-long IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru, on the sidelines of the Aero India show, Singh said India’s aim of holding the meet was to "synergise the resources and efforts in the Indian Ocean, including, defence Industry industrial cooperation amongst participating countries."

Many of the IOR countries are becoming globally competitive and are developing new technologies, including defence shipyards for design and shipbuilding, which can be jointly harnessed through regional cooperation efforts, Singh said.

"India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, light combat aircraft, helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, artillery gun systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to IOR countries," the minister said.

India sees the Indian Ocean Region as its zone of influence and has been extending assistance to countries in the region — relief at the time of calamities like oil spills and cyclones besides helping in hydrographic surveys and gifting patrols boats to countries to secure their exclusive economic zones. New Delhi has also been building up its profile as a net security provider and partner of choice in the IOR. This is against the backdrop of China increasing its profile in the area with port calls by Chinese ships to countries along the eastern seaboard of Africa and others.

In his speech, Singh also identified maritime resources as key to sustained growth and development of IOR nations. Pointing to the “the negative impact of conflicting claims in some maritime areas of the world," Singh said that this increased the “need to ensure peace in the IOR region." This is seen as a reference to China claiming almost the whole of the South China Sea against competing claims from Southeast Asian neighbours like Philippines and Vietnam. Singh added that IOR countries had demonstrated mutual respect for a rules-based order and commitment to abide by international law. The minister also said India was developing a comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness picture in the IOR and signed technical agreements for information of all shipping passing through the Indian Ocean Region.

According to the defence ministry, 26 countries participated in the meeting hosted by Singh. Four countries —Maldives, Comoros, Iran and Madagascar — were represented at the ministerial level while Australia, Kenya, Seychelles, Mauritius, Kuwait and Myanmar were represented by their ambassadors and high commissioners in New Delhi. The others took part through video link.

