In his speech, Singh also identified maritime resources as key to sustained growth and development of IOR nations. Pointing to the “the negative impact of conflicting claims in some maritime areas of the world," Singh said that this increased the “need to ensure peace in the IOR region." This is seen as a reference to China claiming almost the whole of the South China Sea against competing claims from Southeast Asian neighbours like Philippines and Vietnam. Singh added that IOR countries had demonstrated mutual respect for a rules-based order and commitment to abide by international law. The minister also said India was developing a comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness picture in the IOR and signed technical agreements for information of all shipping passing through the Indian Ocean Region.

