India wins International Electrotechnical Commission vice presidency1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:21 PM IST
India secured over 90% of the votes cast by full members of the IEC during its general meeting held recently in San Francisco
New Delhi: India has won the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) vice presidency and Strategic Management Board (SMB) chair for the 2023-25 term, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday.