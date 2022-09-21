Indian won an UN awards for its Hypertension Control Initiative which is large scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system
India on Wednesday, won a award from United Nations for its Hypertension Control Initiative which is a large scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system under National Health Mission (NHM). The achievement comes at a time when World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in every four adults in India suffers from hypertension and only 12% of these adults have hypertension under control.
The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya informed about the award through his Twitter handle.
"India wins an @UN award for "India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)" - a large scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system under National Health Mission. IHCI has strengthened PM @NarendraModi Ji's mission to ensure health & wellness for all." tweeted the Health Minister.
The minister also informed that the Government is committed to building a healthy & fit India. India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is in 138 districts in 23 states with more than 34 lakh people with hypertension taking treatment in Govt health facilities.
IHCI is a multi-partner initiative of the Government of India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), WHO Country Office for India (WHO India) and Resolve to Save Lives (Technical partner).
“Hypertension kills more adults than any other cause. Treatment of people with a high risk of CVD is one of the best buys recommended by the WHO and scaling hypertension treatment and control can save millions of lives in the next decade," says Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India.
Hypertension (uncontrolled blood pressure) is one of the risk factors for cardiovascular-related diseases such as stroke, heart attack, etc. Cardiovascular deaths (CVD) are responsible for one-third of the total deaths in India.
Under the initiative, the Cardio-Vascular Health Officers (CVHOs) and senior treatment supervisors (STS) from the WHO assist state governments in adopting the treatment protocols, forecasting and procurement of anti-hypertension medicines, building capacity of health care providers, monitoring patients through effective information systems including digital apps like Simple app, the WHO website says.
IHCI enables the government to reduce the cost of treatment of hypertension to ₹200 per patient in public health facilities. India is set to achieve a 25% reduction in the cases of hypertension by 2025.
