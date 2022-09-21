India wins UN awards for large-scale initiative against Hypertension: Mandaviya

The award recognizes India’s commitment and action in preventing and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and delivering integrated people-centric primary care
NEW DELHI :India has won an UN award for its “India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)", a large-scale hypertension intervention which was launched by the Central government in 2017 under National Health Mission, said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare on Wednesday.
“IHCI has strengthened PM @NarendraModi Ji’s mission to ensure health & wellness for all". We are committed to building a healthy & fit India," said Mandaviya in a tweet.
IHCI is a collaborative initiative of Central government and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which has bagged the ‘2022 UN Interagency Task Force, and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award’ at the UN General Assembly at an event held at New York, USA.
The award recognizes India’s commitment and action in preventing and control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and delivering integrated people-centric primary care.
The initiative was launched in 2017 and expanded in a phased manner to cover more than 130 districts across 23 states. Under the initiative, more than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in government health facilities, including Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centres (HWCs). Under IHCI, nearly half of those who were treated had blood pressure under control.
IHCI has been recognized for its exceptional work within India’s existing primary healthcare system, the ministry said.
