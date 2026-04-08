India withdraws bid to host United Nations climate summit COP33 in 2028

India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed it. According to Reuters, India had communicated its decision not to host the conference this month.

Withdrew after ’review of commitments' It is unclear why India has pulled out of hosting the event, and the Environment Ministry has not yet publicly announced the decision. Climate Home News, which first reported the news, said India withdrew after a "review of its commitments" in 2028, citing a letter written by an Indian official to the chair of the Asia-Pacific Group.

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Rajat Agarwal, the environment ministry official responsible for liaising with the UNFCCC, informed the chair of the Asia-Pacific Group that India is withdrawing its candidacy.

The four-paragraph letter said India will continue to engage constructively with the international community on climate action and appreciates the “support and solidarity” of the Asia-Pacific countries during its bid for candidacy.

Also Read | UN climate summit: Why quitting coal is so tough

According to PTI, in July 2025, the Environment Ministry in India had set up a dedicated COP33 Cell to address the professional and logistical requirements for the 2028 summit.

Modi proposed India as the venue Speaking at the 28th UN Climate Summit (COP28) in Dubai in 2023, representatives from 197 countries had gathered Prime Minister Modi had proposed India as the host of COP33 in 2028. During his address, the Indian PM had also championed climate action by launching the global Green Credit Initiative with the UAE, focusing on pro-planet, voluntary initiatives. He had also urged developed nations to provide climate finance and technology to the Global South.

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Also Read | Height of irony? Thousands of acres of Amazon cleared out for UN climate summit

UN Climate Summit The United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) sets the rules for the climate club. COP is their flagship event, each gathering presided over and hosted by a country.

Also Read | COP30 Climate Summit Reaches Deal That Leaves Many Nations Unhappy

The right to host the annual climate COP negotiations rotates between the UN's five regional groups. This year, COP31 will be co-hosted by Turkiye and Australia -- both members of the Western Europe and Others Group -- and next year's event will be held in the capital city of Ethiopia, a representative of the African Group.

Who will host COP33? With India backing out of COP33, the annual event has no hosts for 2028. According to Climate Home News, earlier, South Korea had expressed its desire to host the event in the province of Jeollanam-do. But according to South Korea’s climate ministry, the government has not formally expressed an interest. Officials also pointed out that South Korea will be hosting the G20 Summit in 2028.

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Key Takeaways India's withdrawal from hosting COP33 highlights the challenges of international climate commitments.

The future of COP33 remains uncertain without a designated host.

India's earlier commitment to climate action is called into question by this decision.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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