Home >News >India >Govt withdraws harsher travel guidelines for UK nationals coming to India

Govt withdraws harsher travel guidelines for UK nationals coming to India

The central government had earlier decided to impose reciprocal travel restrictions on UK nationals arriving in India.
1 min read . 03:20 PM IST Livemint

  • This comes after UK decision that it will scrap tough Covid-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India.

India on Wednesday withdrew harsher guidelines for UK nationals arriving to India and  said that earlier guidelines on international arrival dated February 17, 2021, will be applicable for UK travelers.

This comes after UK's earlier decision that it will scrap tough Covid-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India.

This meant that all Indians who are full-vaccinated with locally-produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine will not be required to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine any more.

The UK initially refused to recognise Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). However, following India's strong criticism of the decision, the UK on September 22 amended its new guidelines and included the vaccine.

However, the move did not provide any relief from quarantine rules for Indian travelers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.

In retaliation, the central government has decided to impose reciprocal travel restrictions on British nationals arriving in India.

