India withdraws its high commissioner, diplomats from Canada, says Trudeau govt’s actions endangered their safety

Flaying the “baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials” in Canada, India has asserted that it has “no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security”.

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the ASEAN-Canada summit in Vientiane, Laos, on October 10, 2024.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the ASEAN-Canada summit in Vientiane, Laos, on October 10, 2024.(AP)

The Indian government on Monday decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other “targeted diplomats and officials” from Canada. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "...baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable."

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety," the ministry's statement read.

It added, “We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.”

Also Read | India slams Canada’s latest development targeting Indian diplomats

Canada's top diplomat summoned

The Ministry of External Affairs released the statement on Monday evening after it summoned Canadian Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler.

After attending a 20-minute long meeting at the ministry's headquarters in Delhi, Wheeler said, “Canada has done what India has long been asking for. Canada has provided credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the government of India and murder of Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.”

Also Read | India snubs Canada again over Nijjar killing probe: Full text of MEA’s remark

"Now, it's up to India to live up to what it said it would do and look into those allegations. It is in the interest of both our countries and the people of both our countries to get to the bottom of this. Canada stands ready to cooperate...," Wheeler said.

The ties between India and Canada further took a hit after India said on Monday that it “received a diplomatic communication from Canada”. As per the government, the document suggested that “the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country.”

Also Read | India presses Canada for proof in Nijjar killing

The matter pertained to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia withdraws its high commissioner, diplomats from Canada, says Trudeau govt’s actions endangered their safety

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.