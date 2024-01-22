India witnesses 15% rise in cyber attack cases in 2023; emerges as 2nd most targeted nation
In 2023, India recorded 2,138 weekly cyber attacks per organization, a 15% increase from 2022. This makes India the second most targeted nation in the Asia Pacific region, after Taiwan.
The number of cyber attack cases in India increased by 15 per cent per week on an average in 2023, trailing only Taiwan in the Asia Pacific region, cyber security firm Check Point said on Monday.
