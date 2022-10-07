Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India witnesses 8.1% rise in year-on-year fuel demand in September

India's year-on-year fuel demand rose 8.1% in September
1 min read . 08:20 PM ISTBrijesh Patel, Reuters

In comparison to the same month last year, India's fuel demand increased 8.1% in September

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's fuel demand rose 8.1% in September compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.18 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed on Friday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.83 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.5% to 2.45 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.4% to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 16%, while fuel oil use edged up 9% in September.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

