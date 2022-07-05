India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in daily COVID cases by a margin of over 3,000 infections. Down from yesterday's 16,135 fresh infections, the country reported 13,086 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry today.

The number of active COVID cases went past the 1.14 lakh mark. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 2.90% whereas the weekly positivity rate was 3.80%.

19 deaths from the infection were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,25,242.

As many as 12,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the number of total recoveries to 4,28,91,933.

86.44 crore total COVID tests have been conducted so far with 4,51,312 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.09 Cr (1,98,09,87,178) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,58,74,950 sessions, said the Union Health Ministry.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 Cr (3,69,96,932) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

Coming to the statistics of state-wise COVID tally, Delhi recorded 420 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent.

One person succumbed to the viral disease in the national capital, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of fresh COVID cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,515 on Monday, of which Mumbai alone accounted for 431 cases, Thane accounted for 472 cases, and Nashik for 71 cases.

In Bengal, the positivity rate rose to 15.12 per cent from 14.10 per cent on the previous day as 1,132 new infections were reported in the state on Monday.

Telangana logged 443 fresh cases, whereas Gujarat saw 419 cases. 108 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, 75 in Goa and 58 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry informed today that more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 11.05 Cr (11,05,81,050) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.