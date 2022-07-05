India witnesses a dip in daily COVID cases, reports 13,086 new infections2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 11:25 AM IST
Down from yesterday's 16,135 fresh infections, the country reported over 3,000 less daily COVID cases in the last 24 hours
Down from yesterday's 16,135 fresh infections, the country reported over 3,000 less daily COVID cases in the last 24 hours
Listen to this article
India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in daily COVID cases by a margin of over 3,000 infections. Down from yesterday's 16,135 fresh infections, the country reported 13,086 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry today.