India on Wednesday reported an increase in daily coronavirus caseload and fatalities. As per the union health ministry data, India reported 38,353 Covid-19 cases and 479 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

On the other hand, India reported 28,204 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.

India's active caseload has climbed to 3,86,351--the lowest in 140 days, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.21% of the total cases.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%, the health ministry said. A total 40,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.34%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.16%, less than 3% for 15 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.50 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,50,56,507 samples were tested up to August 9, of which, 17,77,962 samples were tested yesterday.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51.90 crore.





