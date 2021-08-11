1 min read.Updated: 11 Aug 2021, 09:44 AM ISTLivemint
India's Covid-19 active caseload has climbed to 3,86,351--the lowest in 140 days, the union health ministry added
India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%
India on Wednesday reported an increase in daily coronavirus caseload and fatalities. As per the union health ministry data, India reported 38,353 Covid-19 cases and 479 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.
On the other hand, India reported 28,204 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.