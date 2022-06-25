India witnesses an increasing trend of domestic raw coking coal production, 20% more than last year2 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- India has produced 15% more raw coking coal, 51.7 million ton (MT) in FY21-22 compared to the 44.8 MT in FY21
NEW DELHI :India has produced 15% more raw coking coal, 51.7 million ton (MT) in FY21-22 compared to the 44.8 MT in FY21.
NEW DELHI :India has produced 15% more raw coking coal, 51.7 million ton (MT) in FY21-22 compared to the 44.8 MT in FY21.
Domestic raw coking coal production has witnessed an increasing trend in the current fiscal, with production of 8.3 MT up to May 2022, which is 20% more than the 6.9 MT during the same period of last year, the ministry said in a statement.
Domestic raw coking coal production has witnessed an increasing trend in the current fiscal, with production of 8.3 MT up to May 2022, which is 20% more than the 6.9 MT during the same period of last year, the ministry said in a statement.
At present, domestic raw coking coal washing capacity is about 23 MT per annum including 9.26 MT of the private sector.
At present, domestic raw coking coal washing capacity is about 23 MT per annum including 9.26 MT of the private sector.
Coal India Ltd.(CIL) has planned to set up and operationalize nine more new washeries with a capacity of 30 MTPA.
Coal India Ltd.(CIL) has planned to set up and operationalize nine more new washeries with a capacity of 30 MTPA.
The new setup will enable CIL to supply 15 MT of washed coking coal to the steel sector, thereby reducing import of coking coal.
The new setup will enable CIL to supply 15 MT of washed coking coal to the steel sector, thereby reducing import of coking coal.
CIL has supplied 1.7 MT washed coking coal to the steel sector in FY22 and has set a target of 3.45 MT during FY23.
CIL has supplied 1.7 MT washed coking coal to the steel sector in FY22 and has set a target of 3.45 MT during FY23.
To further enhance raw coking coal production, the Ministry of Coal has auctioned 10 coking coal blocks to the private sector with a PRC of 22.5 MT during the last two years.
To further enhance raw coking coal production, the Ministry of Coal has auctioned 10 coking coal blocks to the private sector with a PRC of 22.5 MT during the last two years.
Most of these blocks are expected to start production by 2025.
Most of these blocks are expected to start production by 2025.
The Ministry has also identified four coking coal blocks and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalize GR for 4 to 6 new coking coal blocks in the next two months.
The Ministry has also identified four coking coal blocks and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalize GR for 4 to 6 new coking coal blocks in the next two months.
These blocks will be offered in subsequent rounds of auction for private sector to further step up domestic raw coking coal supply in the country.
These blocks will be offered in subsequent rounds of auction for private sector to further step up domestic raw coking coal supply in the country.
CIL has planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines with PRC of about 20 MT by FY 2025.
CIL has planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines with PRC of about 20 MT by FY 2025.
CIL has also offered six discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 20 discontinued mines, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with expected PRC of about 2 MT.
CIL has also offered six discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 20 discontinued mines, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with expected PRC of about 2 MT.
The Ministry of Coal under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of PM, has estimated that the domestic raw coking coal production is likely to reach 140 MT by 2030.
The Ministry of Coal under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of PM, has estimated that the domestic raw coking coal production is likely to reach 140 MT by 2030.