India on Monday saw its coronavirus case count rise to 42,836 while death toll climbed to 1,389. Here are the ten things you need to know about the extent of the pandemic.

1) There have been 83 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the highest so far and a similar number has been seen in the country on Sunday morning as well.

2) With 2,573 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total Covid-19 case count surged to 42,836, according to the latest update from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The highest jump in cases was seen on Sunday morning when the case count surged by 2,644 cases.

3) The Covid-19 curve in India is relatively flat as of now and if work is done collectively then the peak may never come, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during a press briefing on Monday.

"During lockdown and containment activities, we have been able to control cases relatively. The curve is relatively flat as of now. When the peak will come - that's not the right way of looking at the situation. What is relevant is we know how to prevent the disease. If we work collectively in that direction, then the peak may never come. If we fail at any point, then we will witness a spike," Agarwal said.

4) "A total of 1,074 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cured patients in a day. 11,706 people have been cured till to date. The recovery rate is 27.52 per cent," Agarwal said. As per evening update on Monday, there have been 875 recoveries, taking the total number of such cases to 11,761.

5) The number of active cases rose by 1,615 to 29,685.

6) Maharashtra is the most affected state with 12,974 cases so far and 548 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 5,428 cases and 290 deaths.

7) West Bengal has the highest mortality rate in the country at 12.8 per cent, Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) leader Apoorva Chandra wrote in his final observations to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, before leaving for Delhi on Monday.

"This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing, weak surveillance and tracking," Chandra said in the letter.

A discrepancy has been brought to the fore in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the Union government, Chandra noted in the letter.

8) Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6 (EG 6) and CEO NITI Aayog, on Monday said that only 610 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 112 backward districts of the country.

"We have worked there with Collectors in 112 backward districts, which we call aspiration districts that come under the aspirational district programme. Till now in those 112 districts, only 610 cases have been reported that is only 2 per cent of the national level infection. In 112 districts, 22 per cent of India's population resides. Of these, six districts have reported the first case after April 21," Kant told reporters in New Delhi.

9) Many government-run liquor shops which opened after over 40 days in the national capital on Monday had to be shut as people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms, forcing the police to use mild force to disperse the unruly crowd.

People queued up in large numbers in the morning at the liquor shops.

According to an official, about 150 government-run liquor shops have been allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

10) Governments around the world have reported 3.5 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths, including more than 67,000 dead in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy Monday as Europe's longest lockdown started to ease, while countries from Iceland to India took a patchwork of steps to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

Businesses including hairdressers in Greece and restaurants in Lebanon were opening their doors under new conditions.

With pressure growing in many countries for more measures to restart the economy, politicians also were trying to boost funding for research into a vaccine for Covid-19. There are hopes that one could be available in months, but warnings that it could take much longer.

Italy, the first European country to be hit by the pandemic and a nation with one of the world's highest death tolls, started stirring after its two-month shutdown. In all, 4.4 million Italians were able to return to work, and restrictions on movement eased.

